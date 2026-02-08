Man killed, wife injured after geyser explosion triggers fire

A man died, while his wife suffered injuries after a fire broke out in their house, triggered by an electric geyser explosion in southeast Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Syed Mohammad Nizami (50), Sajjada Nashin of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya’s dargah, while his wife has been identified as Fida Nizami (45).

The incident took place around 5 pm on Saturday in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area.

According to the police, a PCR call reporting a major fire at a house in Alvi Chowk, Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin, was received at 5 pm.

Based on the call, a police team rushed to the spot. They found the door locked from inside and broke the door open, they said.

During the rescue operation, house owner Mohammad Sayed Nizami, who was present in the bathroom, and his wife, Fida Nizami, were found unconscious due to smoke inhalation, a police officer said. The rest of the family was evacuated safely.

Both victims were rushed to Mool Chand Hospital, where doctors declared Nizami dead on arrival, while his wife regained consciousness and is currently undergoing treatment, the officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.