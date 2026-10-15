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Home / Delhi / Man kills nephew with sword over financial dispute in Delhi, nabbed

Man kills nephew with sword over financial dispute in Delhi, nabbed

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 35-year-old nephew with a sword following a family-related financial dispute in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Himanshu, alias Jeet, was found with stab injuries in Gali No. 5 of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, near the MCD toll tax, on the night of October 7.

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The police received information about the incident around 11.22 pm and rushed to the spot. By the time the police arrived, the injured person had been shifted to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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A forensic team subsequently inspected the scene and collected evidence. A murder case was registered at the Karawal Nagar police station on October 8, and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, police teams, led by the station house officer, under the supervision of Yatin Sharma, ACP, Khajuri Khas, apprehended the accused, identified as Harish Kumar Sharma, a resident of New Sabhapur Gujran in Karawal Nagar.

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According to the police, interrogation revealed that a financial dispute within the family had preceded the incident. A verbal altercation allegedly broke out between Himanshu and his uncle, Harish, following which the accused allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon.

At the instance of the accused, the police recovered a sword allegedly used in the crime, along with a mobile phone and clothes allegedly worn during the incident.

Harish has no previous criminal involvement, according to police records, and is not listed as a bad character of the area. Further investigation is underway.

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