Man kills son, attempts suicide

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

A 36-year-old man allegedly attempted to kill his two children under the influence of alcohol in the Bharat Nagar area here.

The incident reportedly took place after the man had a heated argument with his wife on Monday evening. His two-year-old son succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Tuesday while his elder son (6) is undergoing treatment.

The man, identified as Rakesh is reportedly unemployed and residing in JJ colony. He later tried to die by suicide and is currently undergoing treatment.

“Rakesh was under the influence of excessive alcohol. After an argument with his wife, he attempted to kill his two children with a kitchen knife and tried to die by suicide,” the police said.

