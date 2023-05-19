Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

New Delhi, May 18
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a tailor by slitting his throat in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred late Wednesday night in Old Seelampur, they said.
The accused, Rohit, used a blade to slit the throat of Shivnath (22), they added.
Shivnath, a tailor, and Rohit were natives of the same village in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. The accused was in a relationship with a girl whose family did not approve of their marriage due to the caste issue, he said.
