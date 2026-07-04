Man kills wife, dies by suicide over suspicion of affair in Delhi

A 23-year-old woman died after being allegedly attacked with a battery by her husband, who also died later after consuming aluminium phosphide tablets, reportedly over suspicions of his wife having an extramarital affair in Outer Delhi’s Tilangpur Kotla village, officials said on Saturday.

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The deceased were identified as Nisha and her husband Vinay, they added.

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According to police, a PCR call was received on Friday night about the incident. On reaching the ground floor of the rented room, a female tenant was found in critical condition with a severe head injury.

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Initial enquiries revealed that Nisha had been married to Vinay for the past 4 to 5 years, and the couple had a daughter aged about 2 to 3 years. The family had been living as tenants at the said address for the past 6 to 7 months. Vinay was employed in a private job in the Uttam Nagar area.

Police said it was found that Vinay had assaulted Nisha by striking her on the head with an Exide battery. After critically injuring her, he consumed “Sulphas” (aluminium phosphide) tablets.

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Thereafter, he took his 3-year-old daughter and went to his mother’s rented room at House Kotla Vihar, Phase-I, situated approximately 150 yards away, an official said.

The officer mentioned that Vinay then disclosed the incident to his sister. Priya stated that at around 6 pm, he had killed his wife, Nisha, as she was talking to someone on the phone, and thereafter he also consumed Sulphas tablets. He asked his sister, Priya, to go and check on Nisha’s condition.

Accordingly, Priya rushed to Nisha’s rented room, where she found Nisha lying in a pool of blood. She immediately ran out of the house in a panic, following which the neighbours alerted the police, the officer added.

Both the victim, Nisha, and the accused, Vinay, were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH), Mangolpuri. Nisha was declared dead by the doctors.

Post-mortems of both the victim and the accused were conducted, and the bodies were handed over to the family for cremation.

In connection with the incident, an FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Ranhola, and further investigation is in progress, the officer added.