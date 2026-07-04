DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man kills wife, dies by suicide over suspicion of affair in Delhi

Man kills wife, dies by suicide over suspicion of affair in Delhi

Initial enquiries reveal that Nisha had been married to Vinay for the last 4 to 5 years, and the couple had a daughter aged about 2 to 3 years

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:13 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 23-year-old woman died after being allegedly attacked with a battery by her husband, who also died later after consuming aluminium phosphide tablets, reportedly over suspicions of his wife having an extramarital affair in Outer Delhi’s Tilangpur Kotla village, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Nisha and her husband Vinay, they added.

Advertisement

According to police, a PCR call was received on Friday night about the incident. On reaching the ground floor of the rented room, a female tenant was found in critical condition with a severe head injury.

Advertisement

Initial enquiries revealed that Nisha had been married to Vinay for the past 4 to 5 years, and the couple had a daughter aged about 2 to 3 years. The family had been living as tenants at the said address for the past 6 to 7 months. Vinay was employed in a private job in the Uttam Nagar area.

Police said it was found that Vinay had assaulted Nisha by striking her on the head with an Exide battery. After critically injuring her, he consumed “Sulphas” (aluminium phosphide) tablets.

Advertisement

Thereafter, he took his 3-year-old daughter and went to his mother’s rented room at House Kotla Vihar, Phase-I, situated approximately 150 yards away, an official said.

The officer mentioned that Vinay then disclosed the incident to his sister. Priya stated that at around 6 pm, he had killed his wife, Nisha, as she was talking to someone on the phone, and thereafter he also consumed Sulphas tablets. He asked his sister, Priya, to go and check on Nisha’s condition.

Accordingly, Priya rushed to Nisha’s rented room, where she found Nisha lying in a pool of blood. She immediately ran out of the house in a panic, following which the neighbours alerted the police, the officer added.

Both the victim, Nisha, and the accused, Vinay, were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH), Mangolpuri. Nisha was declared dead by the doctors.

Post-mortems of both the victim and the accused were conducted, and the bodies were handed over to the family for cremation.

In connection with the incident, an FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Ranhola, and further investigation is in progress, the officer added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts