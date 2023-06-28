Man kills wife, hangs himself after fight in outer Delhi

New Delhi, June 28
A man allegedly stabbed his wife and later hanged himself after a fight broke out between them in outer Delhi’s Narela area on Wednesday morning, police said.
When police reached the spot, bodies of both the man and his wife were found in the house, a senior police officer said.
Preliminary enquiry revealed that the couple had a fight in the morning following which the man allegedly stabbed his wife and later hanged himself, he said.
The crime scene is being inspected and further investigation was underway, the police officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade
Buying in market heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries...
Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders
Canada's Ministry of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship ...
4 die in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Rampur
One person is injured
IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed Special Director in CBI
Bhatnagar, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer ...
Housing sales up 8 per cent in April-June period across 8 cities: Report
Sales stand at 74,320 units in the year-ago period across pr...