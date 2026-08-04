Man kills wife in Munirka; confession to friend leads to arrest

A 24-year-old delivery worker has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old wife at their residence in Munirka after a friend, whom he had allegedly asked to help dispose of the body, alerted the police through the emergency helpline.

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According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Kishangarh police station on August 2, informing them that a man had killed his wife and was seeking another person’s help to dispose of the body.

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Acting promptly, a police team reached Pal Dairy in Munirka, where the caller identified the accused, who was standing outside his house. The accused, identified as Anurag, alias Abhishek, a resident of Munirka, was apprehended.

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During the inquiry, the complainant told the police that on the night of August 1, he received a phone call from Anurag asking him to urgently come near his residence. When he reached there, the accused allegedly told him that he had assaulted his wife and took him to his room. Inside, the complainant found the woman lying on a bed in a pool of blood with multiple injuries.

The police said the accused allegedly confessed to killing his wife and repeatedly urged the complainant to assist in disposing of the body. Later, after accompanying the accused outside his own residence, the complainant managed to retrieve his mobile phone, which had allegedly been taken by the accused earlier, on the pretext of calling his family members to open the gate. Once he regained his phone, he immediately dialled the 112 emergency helpline.

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Following the complaint, the police accompanied the accused and the complainant to the couple’s residence, where they found the body of Kanika (20) lying on the bed in a pool of blood. She was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Based on the complainant’s statement, medical examination, inspection of the scene and other material collected during the inquiry, the police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kishangarh police station.