Man kills wife, kid; hangs self

PTI

New Delhi: A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and daughter, and then hanged himself at his house in the Nihal Vihar area in outer Delhi, the police said on Friday. The body of the accused was first discovered by his son Kushal (22), when he returned home after work on Friday morning. As the house was locked, Kushal peeped from a window and found his father hanging. He informed the landlord, who then approached the police around 9.30 am, DCP (outer) Jimmy Chiram said. According to prima facie investigation, Ajay, who was a confectioner by profession, first killed his wife Teena (38) and daughter Varsha (4) with a sharp weapon and then hanged himself from a ceiling fan, the DCP said. PTI

Rs 12K fine for ‘risky’ stunt

New Delhi: A Ghaziabad resident, identified as Anshul Chaudhary (22), was detained in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area for performing dangerous stunts in a black vehicle and fined Rs 12,000, officials said on Friday. The vehicle used for the stunt was also impounded, DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. PTI

Isha to be DUSU prez for one day

New Delhi: Isha Awana from the Delhi University’s Hindi Department will serve as the first DUSU president starting Navratri on April 9, as part of the ABVP's initiative to give 10 women students an opportunity to become one-day DUSU president. Other one-day DUSU presidents would be Akshita Johar, Sophiya, Anshita Chauhan, Deeksha Lingayath, Ankita Anand, Sakshi Patel, Shyama Arunbhai Trivedi, Zainab Nigar and Preeti Singh Nain.