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Home / Delhi / Man kills wife over infidelity suspicion, arrested in Mumbai

Man kills wife over infidelity suspicion, arrested in Mumbai

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:37 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife over suspected infidelity and prolonged domestic disputes in Chanderpuri, Kailash Nagar, in northeast Delhi, the police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Khalid Navi, had fled to Mumbai and was attempting to conceal his identity when he was arrested.

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According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Gandhi Nagar police station on June 13 regarding the murder of a 30-year-old woman, Rukshar, by an unidentified person.

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On receiving the information, police teams reached the spot and recovered a blood-stained knife suspected to be the murder weapon. A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was subsequently registered, and an investigation was launched immediately, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Ajit Singla said in a statement.

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During the investigation, statements of family members and witnesses were recorded. CCTV footage revealed that the deceased’s husband, Khalid Navi, had fled the scene after the incident. The accused had switched off his mobile phone, avoided all electronic communication, left no digital trail and remained untraceable despite being captured in a CCTV camera footage.

After a three-day manhunt, investigators developed a crucial lead regarding the accused’s possible contact with his brother. Acting on the information, the police tracked him down and arrested him in Mumbai while he was attempting to conceal his identity, the officer added.

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During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had been married to the deceased for about 15 years and had three children. He stated that persistent marital disputes over the past year, coupled with his suspicion that his wife was involved in a relationship with another person, had led to frequent conflicts between them.

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