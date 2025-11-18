DT
Man kills wife over infidelity suspicion, held

Man kills wife over infidelity suspicion, held

Dumps body in drain to destroy evidence

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:35 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
A man was arrested for killing his wife and dumping her body in an open drain in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri over suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair and, the police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Vishnu Sharma (31), a resident of Udyog Nagar, Northwest Delhi.

A passerby informed the police about a woman’s body lying near a drain on Friday.

During investigation, Vishnu reached the spot and told the police that the deceased was his wife, Shweta Sharma. He confessed to having committed the murder.

Vishnu told the police that he suspected his wife of being in a relationship with another man, the police said.

The police examined the CCTV footage from the nearby area, in which the accused, Vishnu Sharma, is clearly seen carrying the body of his wife Shweta on his shoulder and moving towards the drain, the official further said.

On the night of the incident, the couple had a heated argument, during which Vishnu killed his wife. After committing the crime, he dumped the body in an open drain to destroy evidence, the police said.

The police said the accused had a criminal background. He was involved in three cases under Excise Act and burglary.

