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Home / Delhi / Man kills wife with hammer in Delhi, held

Man kills wife with hammer in Delhi, held

Weapon used in crime recovered

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:42 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife with a hammer following an argument over a trivial issue in the Gautampuri area of Seelampur, officials said on Thursday. The accused, Daud Ishaq Khan (36), was arrested within hours after committing the crime.

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The police said they received information in the early hours on Thursday that a man had allegedly assaulted his wife at their home and fled the spot.

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After getting information, a team rushed to the spot and found a 35-year-old woman lying dead, an official said. A case was registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS at the Seelampur police station and an investigation was initiated.

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Based on the clues gathered during the investigation, the team arrested the accused, Daud Ishaq Khan.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that an argument broke out between them over a trivial issue, following which he killed his wife with a hammer. The police recovered the weapon used in the crime and the clothes worn by him at the time of the incident, the official said.

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