Man linked to Bawana gang held with 8 firearms, 30 cartridges in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old alleged shooter and arms supplier linked to the Naveen Bali-Neeraj Bawana gang and recovered eight firearms and 30 live cartridges from his possession, foiling a suspected plot to kill a rival Gogi gang member in Alipur, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Harsh, a resident of Nangal Thakran in Bawana, was apprehended near Ring Road under Yudhister Setu at Kashmere Gate around 11.55 pm on Thursday following a tip-off about his alleged movement towards Alipur to target a rival gang member.

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According to the police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of North district received specific information that the accused was carrying firearms and was planning to reach Alipur to eliminate a member of the Gogi gang.

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A team laid a trap near the bridge and intercepted Harsh when he arrived on a blue scooter from the Civil Lines side. A semi-automatic pistol loaded with five live cartridges was allegedly recovered from his waistband. A search of his backpack led to the recovery of two more semi-automatic pistols, five country-made pistols and 25 live cartridges.

The total recovery comprised three semi-automatic pistols, five country-made pistols and 30 live cartridges, including 20 of 7.65 mm calibre and 10 of 8 mm calibre, the police said.

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The scooter was also found to be stolen and linked to a case registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station, they added.

During interrogation, Harsh allegedly told investigators that he had travelled to the trans-Yamuna area on the directions of members of the Naveen Bali gang, where he collected the firearms and ammunition. He further disclosed that he planned to meet an associate before proceeding to Alipur to kill a person, the police said.

The police are verifying his claims and attempting to identify the intended target, trace the source of the weapons and establish the involvement of other members of the alleged conspiracy.

An FIR under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Kashmere Gate police station on October 23.

Harsh has three previous criminal cases registered against him at the Bawana, Kanjhawala and NIA police stations, relating to offences under the Arms Act, dacoity and abduction, according to the police.

Further investigation is underway to establish the extent of his alleged gang links and trace the weapons supply network.