Man murdered for harassing woman, 2 in police net

A man and his relative have been arrested for killing a person who was sending abusive messages to a woman and threatening to leak her objectionable videos, in West Delhi, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Harish Chandra (56) and Satendra Chaudhary (39). One of the accused, Amar, remains at large. The deceased has been identified as Angad (32), a resident of Basai Darapur, Moti Nagar.

According to the police, they received a PCR call regarding a body lying near the railway tracks in Kirti Nagar on November 17.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and found a man with deep cuts on his neck in the bushes along the railway tracks. His mobile phone and other belongings were missing.

Accordingly, a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS was registered at the Kirti Nagar police station.

CCTV footage near Angad’s residence revealed that he was last seen with two persons - Amar and his cousin Satyendra, an official said.

The police later arrested Satyendra. During interrogation, he disclosed the involvement of Amar’s father Harish Chandra in the conspiracy, who was subsequently arrested, the police said.

It was found that Angad had befriended Amar’s sister. He later allegedly misbehaved with her, sent her abusive messages and threatened to leak her objectionable videos.

Despite repeated warnings and attempts by the family to mediate, the victim continued the harassment. So, Amar and Satyendra hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him, the official mentioned.

On the evening of November 16, they went to Angad’s room but dropped their plan to kill him due to CCTVs installed nearby. They lured him to the Kirti Nagar railway lines on the pretext of consuming liquor and “resolving” the issue. After drinking liquor, the accused overpowered him and slit his throat with a paper cutter knife. They fled the city thereafter, the official added.

The police have recovered a paper cutter knife used in the crime and the mobile phone of the deceased.