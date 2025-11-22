DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man murdered for harassing woman, 2 in police net

Man murdered for harassing woman, 2 in police net

One of the accused remains at large; weapon used in crime recovered

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational use.
Advertisement

A man and his relative have been arrested for killing a person who was sending abusive messages to a woman and threatening to leak her objectionable videos, in West Delhi, the police said on Friday.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Harish Chandra (56) and Satendra Chaudhary (39). One of the accused, Amar, remains at large. The deceased has been identified as Angad (32), a resident of Basai Darapur, Moti Nagar.

Advertisement

According to the police, they received a PCR call regarding a body lying near the railway tracks in Kirti Nagar on November 17.

Advertisement

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and found a man with deep cuts on his neck in the bushes along the railway tracks. His mobile phone and other belongings were missing.

Accordingly, a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS was registered at the Kirti Nagar police station.

Advertisement

CCTV footage near Angad’s residence revealed that he was last seen with two persons - Amar and his cousin Satyendra, an official said.

The police later arrested Satyendra. During interrogation, he disclosed the involvement of Amar’s father Harish Chandra in the conspiracy, who was subsequently arrested, the police said.

It was found that Angad had befriended Amar’s sister. He later allegedly misbehaved with her, sent her abusive messages and threatened to leak her objectionable videos.

Despite repeated warnings and attempts by the family to mediate, the victim continued the harassment. So, Amar and Satyendra hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him, the official mentioned.

On the evening of November 16, they went to Angad’s room but dropped their plan to kill him due to CCTVs installed nearby. They lured him to the Kirti Nagar railway lines on the pretext of consuming liquor and “resolving” the issue. After drinking liquor, the accused overpowered him and slit his throat with a paper cutter knife. They fled the city thereafter, the official added.

The police have recovered a paper cutter knife used in the crime and the mobile phone of the deceased.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts