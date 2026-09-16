Man nabbed at Delhi airport for carrying gold worth Rs 1.9 crore

Customs and CISF officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here foiled a gold smuggling attempt as they intercepted a Bangladeshi passenger carrying gold worth Rs 1.88 crore, officials said.

The passenger, who had arrived from Jeddah and was scheduled to travel onwards to Dhaka, was intercepted by CISF personnel at Terminal 3 on September 12.

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During checking, officials found three oval-shaped capsules containing gold in chemical paste form concealed inside his undergarments. The capsules weighed 1,596 grams.

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The passenger was handed over to the customs officials.

During questioning, he admitted that he was to hand over the gold to a contact within the transit area.