Man nabbed for drugging, sexually assaulting woman in Delhi

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a 43-year-old woman at his Tri Nagar residence after luring her to his residence on the pretext of arranging an eye check-up, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Following the woman’s complaint, a team from the Keshav Puram police station arrested the accused, identified as Vikas.

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According to the woman’s complaint, Vikas allegedly told her he would facilitate an eye examination and took her to his residence. He allegedly made her unconscious and sexually assaulted her, the police said.

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An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of law and the accused was taken into custody. Further investigation is underway, the police said.