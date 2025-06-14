Man nabbed for stealing Rs 24,000 by faking confrontation near railway station

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 24,000 from a passerby by orchestrating a fake confrontation near the New Delhi railway station, an official said on Friday.

Tarun is a habitual offender and has seven previous criminal cases registered against him, including theft, snatching and narcotics offences, the police said.

The incident took place on June 9, when the complainant, walking from Rajguru Road towards the station, was suddenly stopped by an unidentified person who accused him of stepping on his foot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

The verbal altercation escalated when another man joined the scene, creating confusion and distraction, he added.

Taking advantage of the moment, one of them quietly took Rs 24,000 in cash from the victim’s pocket, and both fled the scene.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at the Paharganj police station.

Tarun was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed to his role in the crime and disclosed the names of his accomplices — Pratham, alias Dabbu, and Monkey, who are currently absconding.

Raids are being conducted to trace and apprehend the remaining accused, the officer added.

The police also recovered Rs 1,500 of the stolen cash from Tarun’s possession.

“The accused and his accomplices used diversionary tactics to target unsuspecting pedestrians and execute thefts in crowded areas,” he said.