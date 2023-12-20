Man-on-bonnet video: Govt issues show-cause notice to minibus owner

PTI

New Delhi, December 19

The Delhi Government on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the owner of a minibus that allegedly hit a 25-year-old man and dragged him on its bonnet for some distance in the Kotla Mubarakpur area.

No one was injured in the incident that took place on Sunday night, the police said.

According to the police, the victim, Vicky Kumar, stood on the bonnet of the moving minibus, as its driver was allegedly attempting to flee after hitting his truck. A video of the incident is circulating on social media.

In a post on X, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: “Taking cognisance of the video, the Transport Department has issued a show-cause notice to the bus owner as to why registration certificate of the minibus should not be suspended.” A reply has been sought from the bus owner within 10 days, “failing which an ex-parte decision will be taken without any further communication”.

