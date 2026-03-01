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Home / Delhi / Man on run for dacoity, vandalism held after year

Man on run for dacoity, vandalism held after year

The accused, identified as Mahesh alias Ganja, was apprehended on March 13 in connection with a case registered at the Palam Village police station

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:43 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested a 26-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a dacoity and vandalism case at a hotel in southwest Delhi’s Palam village last year, an official said on Sunday.
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The accused, identified as Mahesh alias Ganja, was apprehended on March 13 in connection with a case registered at the Palam Village police station.

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According to the police, the incident occurred on September 28, 2025, when five to six masked men, armed with iron rods, barged into a hotel in Palam village, creating panic among the staff. The hotel owner told the police that the assailants smashed glass panels, damaged furniture and other property inside the premises and assaulted employees present at the time.

During the attack, the accused allegedly looted around Rs 2 lakh from the hotel counter and also took away the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras in an attempt to destroy evidence, the official said.

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One of the hotel employees, Priyanshu, sustained injuries during the assault and was admitted to hospital. A case was subsequently registered and investigation was launched.

Cops earlier arrested five accused in the case — Ritik, Mohammad Ladka, Prakash alias Chinu, Rakesh and Mohammad Ibrar. However, Mahesh, alias Ganja, had been absconding since the incident.

A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch was tasked with tracing the wanted accused. Acting on a tip-off that he might visit the Sarojini Nagar area on March 13, the team laid a trap, but he did not appear at the location.

Subsequent intelligence indicated that he might visit his residence in Palam to meet his parents. Based on this input, the police conducted surveillance in the area and eventually apprehended him from Palam village.

During interrogation, Mahesh admitted to his involvement in the case, police said. He had studied up to Class VIII and previously worked at a private company at the Delhi airport before becoming a Rapido bike rider. During this period, he allegedly came in contact with local criminals and got involved in criminal activities.

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