DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man out on bail for raping woman opens fire at her in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar

Man out on bail for raping woman opens fire at her in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar

The woman, a head manager at a salon, rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:06 PM Aug 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A woman was shot at in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar allegedly by a man who was out on interim bail in a rape case she filed against him last year, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The woman, a head manager at a salon, was hit on the chest and was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR van. The woman remains under treatment and is reported to be in stable condition, officials added.

Abuzair Safi (30) and his accomplice Aman Sukhla have been arrested for attempting to kill the woman on Wednesday. The arrests were made on Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

According to police, two men on a black motorcycle fired at the woman on Wednesday. Safi, who got bail for a rape case the woman filed last year, was the one who allegedly fired at her, they said.

Police reached the spot and found an abandoned auto-rickshaw. The driver, Ranjeet Yadav, told police that his female passenger had sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by a PCR van.

Advertisement

A case was registered at Vasant Vihar Police Station under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Arms Act, based on the woman’s statement, police said.

“During interrogation, it emerged that Safi was enraged at the victim for getting a criminal case registered against him. He had tried to contact her multiple times, but she refused to respond, which further aggravated his anger,” a senior police officer said.

Police said they used CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and social media to nab Shukla and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime.

The next day, on August 1, Safi was apprehended and the firearm allegedly used in the shooting was seized from his possession.

“Further investigation is under way to ascertain if more people were involved and to verify the background of the accused,” the officer said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts