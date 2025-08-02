Man out on bail for raping woman opens fire at her in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar

A woman was shot at in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar allegedly by a man who was out on interim bail in a rape case she filed against him last year, an official said on Saturday.

The woman, a head manager at a salon, was hit on the chest and was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR van. The woman remains under treatment and is reported to be in stable condition, officials added.

Abuzair Safi (30) and his accomplice Aman Sukhla have been arrested for attempting to kill the woman on Wednesday. The arrests were made on Thursday and Friday.

According to police, two men on a black motorcycle fired at the woman on Wednesday. Safi, who got bail for a rape case the woman filed last year, was the one who allegedly fired at her, they said.

Police reached the spot and found an abandoned auto-rickshaw. The driver, Ranjeet Yadav, told police that his female passenger had sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by a PCR van.

A case was registered at Vasant Vihar Police Station under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Arms Act, based on the woman’s statement, police said.

“During interrogation, it emerged that Safi was enraged at the victim for getting a criminal case registered against him. He had tried to contact her multiple times, but she refused to respond, which further aggravated his anger,” a senior police officer said.

Police said they used CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and social media to nab Shukla and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime.

The next day, on August 1, Safi was apprehended and the firearm allegedly used in the shooting was seized from his possession.

“Further investigation is under way to ascertain if more people were involved and to verify the background of the accused,” the officer said.