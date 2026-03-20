Man poisons girlfriend over engagement refusal, then himself

A man furious over his girlfriend's engagement to another pressured her to call it off, then allegedly forced poison into her mouth before swallowing some himself, police said.

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The incident unfolded on Thursday when Monu Bhati, from Noida, visited the woman's private school in Faridabad. She is a teacher from a village in Palwal district.

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The pair had been friends for eight years and stayed in regular phone contact until her engagement was fixed in January. She then cut off communication with Bhati.

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Bhati lured her into his car under a pretext and drove to a flyover near Kaili village, where he demanded she break off the engagement. She refused and said she would have no further contact.

Enraged, Bhati took a packet of poison from his car, forced it into her mouth, and consumed some himself, according to her police complaint.

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Both soon felt unwell. As her condition worsened, Bhati drove her to a private hospital.

Police from Sector 58 station rushed to the hospital after a tip-off, recorded her statement, and registered a first information report (FIR) against Bhati on Friday.

Both are now in stable condition, Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal said. "A case has been registered against Monu Bhati based on the woman's complaint. A probe is underway."