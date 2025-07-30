DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man ‘pushes’ lover off sixth floor after quarrel over marriage in Delhi’s Narela

Man ‘pushes’ lover off sixth floor after quarrel over marriage in Delhi’s Narela

Sadhana Singh (27), who was studying fashion designing in Haryana’s Faridabad, used to live earlier with Deepak in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, an official says
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:02 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 32-year-old engineer allegedly pushed his lover to death from the sixth floor of a building during a scuffle between them after she learned that he was marrying another woman, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in the Narela area in Outer North Delhi on Tuesday.

Sadhana Singh (27), who was studying fashion designing in Haryana’s Faridabad, used to live earlier with Deepak in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, an official said.

Advertisement

Deepak used to work in a company in Noida and had recently joined a new job in Delhi's Kondli, the official said, adding that the victim, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, used to visit him frequently at his flat located on the sixth floor of a building in Narela.

“She had come to his flat a day before the incident. She got to know that Deepak's parents had gone to see a girl for him some days ago. This led to an argument between them, which soon escalated into a scuffle and he allegedly pushed her off the balcony of his house,” a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

According to the police, they received information regarding a woman lying unconscious outside a house in the area. Upon reaching the spot, Sadhana was found dead.

The body of the woman, which was found lying in a pool of blood, showed signs of physical abuse and her clothes were also torn, he added.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and Deepak is being interrogated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Forensic teams have inspected the scene.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts