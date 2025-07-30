Man ‘pushes’ lover off sixth floor after quarrel over marriage in Delhi’s Narela

A 32-year-old engineer allegedly pushed his lover to death from the sixth floor of a building during a scuffle between them after she learned that he was marrying another woman, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Narela area in Outer North Delhi on Tuesday.

Sadhana Singh (27), who was studying fashion designing in Haryana’s Faridabad, used to live earlier with Deepak in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, an official said.

Deepak used to work in a company in Noida and had recently joined a new job in Delhi's Kondli, the official said, adding that the victim, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, used to visit him frequently at his flat located on the sixth floor of a building in Narela.

“She had come to his flat a day before the incident. She got to know that Deepak's parents had gone to see a girl for him some days ago. This led to an argument between them, which soon escalated into a scuffle and he allegedly pushed her off the balcony of his house,” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, they received information regarding a woman lying unconscious outside a house in the area. Upon reaching the spot, Sadhana was found dead.

The body of the woman, which was found lying in a pool of blood, showed signs of physical abuse and her clothes were also torn, he added.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and Deepak is being interrogated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Forensic teams have inspected the scene.