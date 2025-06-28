Man raped daughter-in-law before killing her: Probe

The investigation into the murder case of a woman who was buried by her in-laws in Faridabad revealed that the victim was raped by her father-in-law. The mother-in-law of the victim was also involved in the crime. The police are now searching for the victim’s husband, Arun, who is still at large.

The main accused, Bhoop Singh, who is the father-in-law of the deceased, was taken on three days’ police remand again by the DLF crime unit. During interrogation, he revealed that the murder was pre-planned. The murder of 24-year-old Tannu was planned on April 15, and her husband and mother-in-law were also involved in the plan, a senior investigating officer said.

During interrogation, Bhoop Singh revealed that as per the plan, on April, 15 his wife was sent to attend her niece’s wedding in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. On the night of the incident, April 21, Arun, husband of victim, had mixed sleeping pills in the food of his wife, Tanu, and sister Kajal. After some time, both of them fell into a deep sleep in their separate rooms on the ground and first floor.

A senior police officer said that it was decided that Bhoop Singh would kill Tannu. At night, when Bhoop Singh entered Tanu’s room to strangle her with a dupatta, he raped her and then strangled her, however, he did not tell his son and wife about the rape. After some time, Arun was called upstairs to the room and both of them brought the body down and threw it in a pit that had already been dug in the street. They put bricks and soil on top of it, and revealed that the pit was only dug to bury the body.