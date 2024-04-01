Man refuses to sell liquor after midnight, shot

Noida, March 31
Three unidentified youths allegedly assaulted and shot a salesman at a wine shop in Greater Noida, the police said. They added that around 2 am on Sunday, the accused demanded liquor from the victim, who denied the service to them.
The incident took place at an authorised wine shop located at New Haibatpur village. The deceased has been identified as Hari Om, a native of Amroha district in western UP.
DCP (Central Noida) Suniti said, “The CCTV footage from the location and nearby places is being analysed to trace the culprits.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim
BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...
'Hard data on BJP’s corruption now available': Congress targets PM Modi over his remarks on electoral bond issue
Recently, Supreme Court rejected the Electoral Bond Scheme a...
INDIA bloc's 5 demands to Election Commission for ‘level playing field’
Priyanka reads out the demands of India bloc at 'Save Democr...
Storm wreaks havoc in northern West Bengal; 5 killed, more than 100 injured
Several hutments and houses damaged, trees uprooted