Man refuses to sell liquor after midnight, shot

PTI

Noida, March 31

Three unidentified youths allegedly assaulted and shot a salesman at a wine shop in Greater Noida, the police said. They added that around 2 am on Sunday, the accused demanded liquor from the victim, who denied the service to them.

The incident took place at an authorised wine shop located at New Haibatpur village. The deceased has been identified as Hari Om, a native of Amroha district in western UP.

DCP (Central Noida) Suniti said, “The CCTV footage from the location and nearby places is being analysed to trace the culprits.”