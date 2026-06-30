Man rides atop moving cab, police register case

Despite repeated enforcement drives, incidents of people flouting traffic rules to perform life-threatening stunts and create social media reels continue unabated in Gurugram. The latest incident was reported on the Delhi–Jaipur National Highway, where a video of the dangerous act quickly went viral on social media. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station.

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In the viral video, a young man is seen travelling in an extremely dangerous manner on the roof of a speeding cab on the highway, along with heavy luggage. The incident reportedly took place on the main carriageway of NH-48 under the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station. The cab had no roof carrier, yet it was loaded with heavy baggage, while the young man sat precariously on top of the load, struggling to maintain his balance. The driver of a car approaching from behind recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The video clearly shows the cab moving at high speed, with the young man perched on the roof without any safety gear or support.

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The video has been widely shared on social media and has drawn sharp criticism from users. Many said that in the pursuit of saving a small amount of money or gaining a few likes and views on social media, some people are willing to risk even their own lives.

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Several social media users tagged the Gurugram traffic police and demanded strict legal action against the cab driver and the young man involved. Acting on the complaints, the police registered an FIR at the Sadar police station.

“The accused has been identified during the investigation and a notice is being issued. The accused will be arrested as per procedure, and further legal action will be taken,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.