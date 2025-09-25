DT
PT
Man robbed of jewellery worth Rs 1 crore at gunpoint near Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

Raids under way to nab the culprits, say police

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:58 AM Sep 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A man carrying jewellery worth around Rs 1 crore on his scooter has been allegedly robbed at gunpoint by bike-borne assailants near Bharat Mandapam here, police said.

The incident took place in on Wednesday afternoon when the victim was heading towards his destination with the jewellery consignment near Bhairon Mandir, they said.

According to the complainant, the robbers made away with 500 grams of gold and 35 kilograms of silver.

The victims, identified as Shivam Kumar Yadav (28) and his associate Raghav (55), were travelling from Chandni Chowk towards Bhairon Mandir on a scooter. When they reached near the mandir parking area, two assailants on a motorcycle allegedly intercepted them.

At gunpoint, the robbers snatched away one bag filled with silver and another containing gold and silver items before fleeing the spot. The caller was unable to note down the complete registration number of the motorcycle, a senior police officer said.

A team from Tilak Marg police station rushed to the spot after receiving the information. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was scanned to ascertain the route taken by the accused and to identify them, officials added.

“The matter is being investigated, and raids are under way to nab the culprits. Police have called in the jewellery store owner to ascertain the amount of the robbed jewellery,” the officer added.

