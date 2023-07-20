Man run over by car in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, July 19
A man sitting in the middle of a road was killed after being hit by a car near the Rajnagar district centre flyover here, the police said on Wednesday.
A video of the incident, which happened late on Tuesday night, went viral online. The police booked the car’s driver, Surabh Sharma, who claimed he was the “representative” of BJP’s Anoop Shahar MLA Sanjay Sharma.
The MLA denied that he has designated any representative in his constituency, but admitted that the driver was a distant relative of his
