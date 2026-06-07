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Home / Delhi / Man sentenced to 10-year jail for raping sister-in-law

Man sentenced to 10-year jail for raping sister-in-law

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:47 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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The court of Faridabad’s Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar sentenced a man convicted of raping his sister-in-law to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

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According to Deputy District Attorney Rekha JS Jangra, the victim filed a complaint at the women’s police station in 2022. She lived with her husband in a rented house in Faridabad, while her in-laws lived in Delhi. The accused was a regular visitor to their home. In January 2021, the accused orchestrated a plan by luring the woman’s husband to Delhi on the pretext of some work. Shortly after the husband left the house, the accused arrived at the woman’s home and forcibly raped her.

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The victim informed her husband of the entire incident that same day. Subsequently, other family members arrived and pressured her to not speak up about the matter and reach a compromise. Due to family pressure, the woman did not file a police complaint at the time.

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Around one and a half years later, the accused threatened to kill the woman’s husband and threatened the victim to rape again. The couple then filed a complaint at the women’s police station, following which an FIR was registered.

The police have arrested the accused and the case was in court since then. Legal aid lawyer Ravindra Gupta said there were 16 witnesses in the trial. The court found the man guilty and pronounced the sentence on Saturday.

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