Man sets himself on fire outside in-laws' house in Jahangirpuri, dies

A 26-year-old man allegedly died after setting himself on fire outside his wife’s residence in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area following a domestic dispute, the police said on Tuesday.

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According to police, a PCR call regarding a fire incident was received at Jahangirpuri police station area on Monday from house numbers A 1649-1650 in Jahangirpuri.

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Police personnel, along with the Station House Officer (SHO), rushed to the spot and found the victim, identified as Deepansh Chaudhary, in a severely burnt condition. He was immediately shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

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During the preliminary inquiry, the police found that the deceased and his wife had been involved in matrimonial disputes for some time, and a complaint had earlier been filed at the Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell.

Police said that on the day of the incident, an altercation allegedly took place between the couple, after which Deepansh reportedly threatened to commit suicide. He later allegedly set himself on fire outside his wife’s residence.

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Further inquiry into the matter is under way and legal action will be taken accordingly, the police added.