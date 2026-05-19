icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man sets himself on fire outside in-laws' house in Jahangirpuri, dies

Man sets himself on fire outside in-laws' house in Jahangirpuri, dies

During the preliminary inquiry, the police found that the deceased and his wife had been involved in matrimonial disputes for some time, and a complaint had earlier been filed at the Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:01 AM May 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

A 26-year-old man allegedly died after setting himself on fire outside his wife’s residence in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area following a domestic dispute, the police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to police, a PCR call regarding a fire incident was received at Jahangirpuri police station area on Monday from house numbers A 1649-1650 in Jahangirpuri.

Advertisement

Police personnel, along with the Station House Officer (SHO), rushed to the spot and found the victim, identified as Deepansh Chaudhary, in a severely burnt condition. He was immediately shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

Advertisement

During the preliminary inquiry, the police found that the deceased and his wife had been involved in matrimonial disputes for some time, and a complaint had earlier been filed at the Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell.

Police said that on the day of the incident, an altercation allegedly took place between the couple, after which Deepansh reportedly threatened to commit suicide. He later allegedly set himself on fire outside his wife’s residence.

Advertisement

Further inquiry into the matter is under way and legal action will be taken accordingly, the police added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts