Man sets house on fire, dies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man allegedly ended his life by setting his house on fire at Sangam Vihar in South Delhi on Thursday, the police said. The deceased was identified as Layeek Ahmed, a resident of Budh Bazar. The police received a call at 12.35 pm about a fire at a house and a cylinder blast. A team was immediately sent to the spot and the house was found burning extensively. Two fire engines had already reached the spot and were dousing the flames. After flames were doused, they recovered Ahmed’s burnt body, a senior police officer said. During the inquiry, the police found that Ahmed was an alcoholic and was dealing with a mental health condition. “His 21-year-old son who works in Noida, was at work when the incident occurred,” the officer said. Ahmed had sent his wife to fetch tobacco for him. He then closed the door and set his house on fire, he said. “When she returned and saw the fire, she went to the neighbours for help,” said the officer.

