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Home / Delhi / Man shot at for live-in relationship with a divorced woman

Man shot at for live-in relationship with a divorced woman

Was allegedly shot at by the woman’s two sworn brothers in outer Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:10 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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A 32-year-old man, who was in a live-in-relationship with a divorced woman, was allegedly shot at by the woman’s two sworn brothers in outer Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

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The duo, identified as Sagar (26) and Piyush (23), was arrested, cops added.

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According to the police, the incident took place in front of the house where the victim was staying in Mianwali Nagar near Peeragarhi at around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

The cops said that a PCR call was received at the Paschim Vihar police station regarding the incident. The victim, identified as Nihal Khan (36), was rushed to hospital and is undergoing treatment where his condition was stated to be stable.

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Accordingly, a case under Sections 109(1) attempt to murder, 3(5) common intention of the BNS was registered and investigation was taken up, an official said.

Based on the statement of Khan and technical analysis, Sagar and Piyush were arrested, the cop added.

During interrogation, they revealed that they were enraged at the relationship.

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