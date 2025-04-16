Man shot at in Gurugram, minor among 2 arrested

The Gurugram police have arrested two persons, including a minor, for shooting at a man over an argument on Tuesday. The victim, who sustained a bullet injury, is being treated at a private hospital. An FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok police station.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint, stating that around 2:15 am, he and his friends were near the Millennium City Centre metro station, when he got into an argument with four men, who were sitting in another car. When they threatened to kill him with a pistol, he left.

“Following this, they chased us and parked their car in front of ours near the Sector 44 liquor shop, leading to a collision between both the vehicles. They fired a bullet at me, and it hit my hand. To escape from them, I started running. In the meantime, they also fled the scene, leaving their car on the spot,” the victim said in his complaint. An FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok police station.

Advertisement

“One of the accused was identified as Nasir, a resident of East Gokalpur in Delhi. We have impounded the car and two cartridges. We are questioning them,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.