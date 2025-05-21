DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Man shot at in South Delhi

Man shot at in South Delhi

A 52-year-old man was shot at during a robbery in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Tuesday, the police said. The injured, identified as Mahesh, sustained a gunshot wound on his leg, they said. “A PCR call regarding a robbery incident...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM May 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 52-year-old man was shot at during a robbery in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Tuesday, the police said. The injured, identified as Mahesh, sustained a gunshot wound on his leg, they said.

Advertisement

“A PCR call regarding a robbery incident was received at the Sangam Vihar police station around 12.30 am. Upon receiving the call, a team immediately reached the spot near Sai Chowk, Sangam Vihar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

During initial enquiry, it was revealed that Mahesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, had sustained a gunshot injury on his leg and had already been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, he added. The officer said the accused had been identified and were known to the victim.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and efforts were underway to apprehend the accused.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper