Man shot at in South Delhi
A 52-year-old man was shot at during a robbery in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Tuesday, the police said. The injured, identified as Mahesh, sustained a gunshot wound on his leg, they said.
“A PCR call regarding a robbery incident was received at the Sangam Vihar police station around 12.30 am. Upon receiving the call, a team immediately reached the spot near Sai Chowk, Sangam Vihar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.
During initial enquiry, it was revealed that Mahesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, had sustained a gunshot injury on his leg and had already been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, he added. The officer said the accused had been identified and were known to the victim.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and efforts were underway to apprehend the accused.