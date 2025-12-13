DT
Home / Delhi / Man shot at over old enmity in Delhi

Man shot at over old enmity in Delhi

Efforts on to trace assailants, say cops

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 50-year-old man was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in East Delhi’s Shahdara over an old enmity, the police said on Friday.

The victim, identified as Jogendar Rathore, alias Billa of Balbir Nagar, works as a property dealer. He was returning home when the incident took place.

The police said they received a PCR call around 10.31 pm from a woman reporting that her husband had been shot at and was being rushed to the hospital.

“He was taken to the hospital by his family members where his condition is currently stable,” a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that two unidentified men approached on a motorcycle, fired at Rathore from close range, before fleeing the spot. He sustained three bullet injuries to his back.

According to police, an old rivalry seems to be the motive behind the attack. A case of attempted murder and use of a firearm has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to identify and track down the assailants.

The police also said efforts were underway to trace the accused through technical and local intelligence.

“CCTV footage also shows another man on a separate motorcycle who witnessed the incident, stopped briefly at the spot, and then left,” a cop said.

Officials said they were working to identify the suspects’ entry and exit routes and are confident the attackers will be arrested soon.

