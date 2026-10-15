Man shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants

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A 34-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area on Tuesday night, the police said.

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The deceased, identified as Manish Yadav, a resident of Service Road near 4.5 Pushta, was shot at around 9.13 pm on October 13. The assailants, who were wearing helmets, fled the spot after the attack.

Yadav was taken to AIIMS Dr Shushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines by his family members. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

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Forensic teams inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. A case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sonia Vihar police station.

Multiple police teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the assailants. Cops said they had found substantial leads regarding the suspects and efforts were on to arrest them.