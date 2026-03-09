Man shot dead in broad daylight in Bawana

A 24-year-old man was shot dead near a banquet hall in broad daylight in the Bawana area on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Bhupender (24), a resident of Panaa Basti Wada, Pooth Khurd, Delhi. The incident took place near Raj Vatika in the Pooth Khurd area, they said.

“After getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and found the man lying critically injured with a gunshot wound. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” a police officer said.

“We have registered an FIR and initiated further investigation. Police teams have been deployed to gather manual and technical intelligence to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the incident," the officer said, adding that investigators are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas.

A case was registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS and other relevant section at the Bawana police station.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause and circumstances of death, the police said.

The incident took place when Bhupender left his house. He was shot multiple times by scooty borne assailants, who fled from the spot after the killing.

The cops suspect that the killing might have linked to the ongoing property dispute between the deceased’s family and another family.