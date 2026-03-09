DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man shot dead in broad daylight in Bawana

Man shot dead in broad daylight in Bawana

Cops suspect property dispute behind crime; probe on

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:40 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A 24-year-old man was shot dead near a banquet hall in broad daylight in the Bawana area on Sunday, the police said.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Bhupender (24), a resident of Panaa Basti Wada, Pooth Khurd, Delhi. The incident took place near Raj Vatika in the Pooth Khurd area, they said.

Advertisement

“After getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and found the man lying critically injured with a gunshot wound. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” a police officer said.

Advertisement

“We have registered an FIR and initiated further investigation. Police teams have been deployed to gather manual and technical intelligence to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the incident," the officer said, adding that investigators are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas.

A case was registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS and other relevant section at the Bawana police station.

Advertisement

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause and circumstances of death, the police said.

The incident took place when Bhupender left his house. He was shot multiple times by scooty borne assailants, who fled from the spot after the killing.

The cops suspect that the killing might have linked to the ongoing property dispute between the deceased’s family and another family.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts