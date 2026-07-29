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Home / Delhi / Man shot dead, throat slit in southeast Delhi

Man shot dead, throat slit in southeast Delhi

Another hurt; Teams formed to nab accused: Cops

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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A 28-year-old man was killed and another injured in a late-night shooting and knife attack in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, the police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Irshad Alam, alias Guddu.

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Irshad sustained multiple gunshot wounds and a deep neck injury inflicted with a sharp weapon. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

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Another victim, Mohammad Farooq (27), suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand. He was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he received first aid before being discharged.

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The police received a PCR call reporting the incident at 12.41 am on Tuesday. After getting information, police teams and senior officers rushed to the spot and shifted both victims to a hospital. Preliminary findings indicate that the assailants fired at least 11 rounds during the attack.

Forensic experts and the crime team examined the spot. They recovered 10 empty cartridge cases and two live cartridges. Irshad’s body has been preserved for post-mortem examination.

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According to a resident, Radheshyam, the two victims had recently rented a house in the area and were originally from Bihar. He alleged that the attackers first shot Guddu and then slit his throat.

The police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and formed teams to identify and apprehend the accused.

Investigators are analysing CCTV footage from the vicinity and using technical surveillance to trace the suspects. The motive behind the crime remains unclear. The case is being investigated from all possible angles.

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