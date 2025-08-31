Man slits own throat, dies

A 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by slitting his throat with two knifes in the bathroom of his flat in Godrej Summit Society, Sector 104. The police have recovered medicine bills, doctor’s prescriptions and a diary from his house, in which he wrote his mind had been hacked.

After his divorce six years ago, he came to Gurugram from London and was living alone. It is being said the deceased, Kunal Chopra, was suffering from depression for many months.

Now, some people went to meet him at his flat on Friday night. When he did not open the gate for a long time, fearing something untoward, they broke it to enter and found him injured.

A police team reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.