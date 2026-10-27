DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Man, son killed as building collapses in northeast Delhi

Man, son killed as building collapses in northeast Delhi

Duo was working at construction site; probe finds safety lapses

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A rescue operation underway after a building collapsed in Harsh Vihar, Delhi, on Monday. Manas Ranjan Bhui
Advertisement

A father-son duo working at a construction site was killed after a building structure collapsed at Milan Garden in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar last evening, the police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Chanderpal (60) and Vijay Kumar (33), both residents of Gali No. 14 in Harsh Vihar.

Advertisement

A preliminary investigation revealed several safety lapses at the construction site, including the absence of safety gears. More importantly there were no pillars to support the second floor being constructed above the existing structure.

Advertisement

The building, owned by Manoj Kumar, housed a godown on the ground floor, with a structure built above it on the first floor. Both the godown and the first-floor structure collapsed.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call regarding the collapse was received at 6:46 pm on Sunday. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and rescue teams began clearing the debris amid reports that two people could be trapped underneath.

Advertisement

Divisional Fire Officer Ravinder Singh said the rescue operation continued for nearly 14 hours before being called off. Though the operation has concluded for now, teams will remain deployed at the site as a precaution.

A local resident said the collapse appeared to have occurred while a concrete slab was being laid for an additional floor. “A concrete slab was being cast for the building. The existing lower slab was weak, and a new one was being laid on top of it. As a result, the lower slab gave way, causing the newly laid slab above it to collapse,” the resident said.

The latest incident comes after the building collapse in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University’s South Campus, which claimed seven lives. The building was being used as a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation and had a basement and five upper floors. Repair work was underway in the basement when the structure gave way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts