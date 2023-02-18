 Man, son shot at over parking dispute in Delhi : The Tribune India

Man, son shot at over parking dispute in Delhi

Locals nab one of three accused

Photo for representation. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, February 17

A 55-year-old man and his son were shot at early Friday by their neighbour and his associates in northeast Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar over a parking issue, police said.

Virender Aggarwal was shot in the chest and his son Sachin Aggarwal, 25, was wounded in his hand in the firing. They were rushed to Max hospital and are stated to be out of danger, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the incident took place today around 1 am when the victims were returning home from a wedding. As they approached their residence, they saw a neighbour’s car parked on the road in a way that blocked the road, they said. They asked the neighbour, Arif, to move his car and an argument broke out. The situation was for a while placated after Arif’s landlord Furqan and other local people intervened, police said.

Later, Arif barged inside the Aggarwals’ house, a building in front of his rented accommodation, and started arguing with the family, the officer said.

The argument escalated and Arif and his associates opened fire, injuring Virender and Sachin, police added. The victim deals in building materials. Virender’s other son Saurabh Aggarwal said 10-15 rounds were fired by the group.

Police said local people managed to catch one of Arif’s two associates. The locals alleged that the accused, who was taken to GTB hospital, seemed under the influence of some intoxicant, police said, adding that medical examination will clear it.

According to police, Arif deals in second-hand cars and had shifted to the neighbourhood around seven to eight months ago.

A case under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and Arms Act was registered at Bhajanpura police station. Arif and his other associate are absconding. Multiple teams have been formed to nab them, police said.

There is no communal angle in this incident. However, police presence in the area has been increased to prevent any kind of rumours or any untoward situation, they added.

