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Home / Delhi / Man stabbed 17 times in east Delhi over suspected affair with accused’s sister

Man stabbed 17 times in east Delhi over suspected affair with accused’s sister

22-year-old killed near school in Mandawali; one accused arrested, police hunt for second suspect

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:59 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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One accused has been arrested in connection with the Mandawali murder; police are searching for the second suspect. File
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A 22-year-old man was allegedly chased and stabbed 17 times following an altercation with two men near a school in east Delhi’s Mandawali on Thursday evening, with police suspecting that one of the accused believed the victim was in a relationship with his sister.

The victim, identified as Vansh Dedha, was attacked near Gyan Vatika School in the Mandawali area.

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According to police, a PCR call reporting the stabbing was received around 7.54 pm. A police team reached the spot and rushed Dedha to Max Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that Dedha had an altercation with Keshav Kumar, 22, a resident of Karawal Nagar, and another man. Police suspect Kumar attacked Dedha after believing that he was having an affair with his sister.

The two accused allegedly chased Dedha before attacking him with a sharp-edged weapon near the school. He sustained 17 stab injuries in the assault, police said. The accused then fled the spot.

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A murder case was subsequently registered at the Mandawali police station. Kumar has been arrested, while the second accused has been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and using technical surveillance to piece together the sequence of events leading to the killing. Police are also trying to ascertain what triggered the altercation between Dedha, Kumar and his associate.

The case is being investigated as a suspected murder arising from a personal dispute, officials said.

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