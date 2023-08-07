Man stabbed to death, 3 arrested

PTI

New Delhi, August 6

A man was killed and his two friends were injured in a fight with another group in southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony (NFC) area on Sunday, the police said. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place near Kohli Park, Khizrabad around 4 pm, they said.

Hritik (21), who lived in the servant quarter of a house in NFC, and his friends Sonu (18) and Prashant (19), both residents of Tamiur Nagar, were going towards CV Raman Marg from Khizrabad on a motorcycle when an unidentified man stopped them, a senior police officer said.

The man started arguing with Hritik as to why he had beaten up the brother of one of the accused, Shahrukh. Meanwhile, Shahrukh (21) and two others — Shoaib (18) and Masoom (19) — turned up and attacked Hritik and his friends with a knife and sticks, the officer said. Hritik died at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Sonu and Prashant sustained minor injuries. Three people have been arrested.