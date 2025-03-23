DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Man stabbed to death, 5 injured

Man stabbed to death, 5 injured

A man was killed and five others were injured in a stabbing incident at Patthar Wala Baag, Wazirpur JJ Colony, following a dispute between two groups on the intervening night of March 21 and 22, officials said on Saturday. According...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
A man was killed and five others were injured in a stabbing incident at Patthar Wala Baag, Wazirpur JJ Colony, following a dispute between two groups on the intervening night of March 21 and 22, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the argument, which began over a minor issue involving children, quickly escalated into violence. “A PCR call was received at 10:58 pm regarding a stabbing incident. After getting information, the police reached the spot and found five individuals injured, including Radhe Shyam (65), who had suffered stab wounds. He was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said the DCP.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

“This was a normal quarrel over children, and no communal angle is involved,” the official added. A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered at Bharat Nagar police station, and further investigation is underway.

