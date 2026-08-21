Man stabbed to death after quarrel in Delhi, 2 held

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area on Thursday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Jay Singh, alias Ganju.

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The incident took place around 12.40 am on the road between 11 Block and 15 Block in Kalyanpuri, where a quarrel broke out between the victim and the accused, they said.

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During the altercation, the victim was allegedly stabbed with a knife. He was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, a police officer said.

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A case has been registered and two persons have been apprehended in this connection. The knife allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered. Further investigation is underway.