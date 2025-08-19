Man stabbed to death by nephew after family dispute in northeast Delhi

A 48-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his nephew following a family dispute in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri area, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the police, the incident was reported at around 7:51 pm on Monday from G-Block, Sunder Nagri.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and found that the victim had already been rushed to GTB Hospital by his relatives, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Advertisement

Teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the scene and collected evidence, while senior officers also conducted an inspection.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nand Nagri police station, and an investigation is currently underway.

Advertisement

According to preliminary enquiry, the victim had scolded his minor niece over a trivial matter. Upset by the incident, the girl complained to her brother, who allegedly confronted his uncle and stabbed him fatally.

The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are being made to arrest him, an official said.