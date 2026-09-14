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Home / Delhi / Man stabbed to death by uncle, cousin at home in Delhi

Man stabbed to death by uncle, cousin at home in Delhi

Accused nabbed, property dispute angle emerges

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his uncle and cousin following a quarrel at their house in northeast Delhi’s Sundar Nagri, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Nasiruddin and his son Javed (26), were later arrested, they said.

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The incident took place around 1 am on the intervening night of September 12 and 13 when the victim, Mohammad Ali, went downstairs to get a bottle of water, according to the police.

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Ali’s wife claimed that Javed allegedly did not let him enter the kitchen, leading to an argument between them. The quarrel escalated, and Nasiruddin allegedly restrained Ali while Javed stabbed him multiple times.

After the attack, the accused fled the spot. Ali was taken to GTB Hospital by his family members, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body has been kept at the mortuary for post-mortem, a senior police officer said.

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Investigation revealed that Nasiruddin and Ali’s father, Juma Din, had been involved in a dispute over a clothes shop in the Murga market. Ali’s family alleged that the property dispute had been continuing for around eight months and claimed that the accused wanted to take control of the house as well,” the officer said.

A call regarding the quarrel between two brothers was received around 1.43 am from Sundar Nagri, following which a police team reached the scene.

A murder case was registered on Sunday. Forensic teams examined the crime scene and collected evidence. The police said they developed several leads during the investigation and arrested the father-son duo within a few hours.

The knife allegedly used in the crime was also recovered at their instance. During interrogation, the accused admitted their involvement in the crime.

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