Man stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, August 9
A 22-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up and stabbed outside a mall in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, the police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said officers at Rajouri Garden police station received information about the stabbing late on Tuesday.
It was found that Mohammad Kaif had an altercation with some boys outside City Square Mall. Kaif was beaten and stabbed by Sohil, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, and his friends, the officer said.
A case of attempt to murder was registered and an investigation taken up. Sohil was traced and apprehended on Wednesday. Kaif died during treatment on Wednesday, Veer said.
According to the police, the victim suffered two stab injuries on his thigh, severing a vital vein.
It was alleged that both the parties were under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.
