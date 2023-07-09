Man stabbed to death in Delhi, two arrested

PTI

New Delhi, July 8

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person over a trivial issue in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area, the police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek alias Dancer (21) and Sunit (18), residents of Shastri Nagar, they said.

On Wednesday around 10 pm, victim Kamal (23), a resident of Wazirpur, was stabbed to death by Abhishek with the help of Sunit, a senior police officer said. The accused duo fled the spot on a scooter after the incident, the officer said.

Kamal was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused were arrested on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During questioning, it was disclosed that the accused killed Kamal over a trivial issue. Around two to three months ago, Abhishek was humiliated by the victim in Shastri Nagar, the DCP said.

As a result, he and Sunit planned to take revenge. Abhishek kept a knife with him and waited for the opportunity to attack Kamal, the police added.