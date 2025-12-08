DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Shakarpur

Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Shakarpur

He indicated that he was attacked by a ‘known person’ from the locality              

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:39 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
File photo
A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified person in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area, police said on Monday.

They said the man’s relatives, who took him to hospital, told police that in the ambulance, he indicated that he was attacked by a “known person” from the locality.

“A PCR call was received around 5.28 pm on Sunday, reporting that a man had been stabbed near Ram Tent House in Shakarpur. A team from the local police station reached the spot and found bloodstains on the road and local residents gathered there,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania.

The man, Dev Kumar, was rushed to Patel Hospital by his relatives. He was then referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in a critical condition and died during treatment. He sustained multiple clean incised wounds on his right thigh, the DCP said.

“At the hospital, the police team examined Kumar’s medical report, which confirmed three injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon. No eyewitnesses were found either at the crime scene or the hospital,” the officer added.

Based on preliminary findings, medical opinion and the statement of the victim’s relatives, an FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up, Dhania said.

The body has been preserved at LNJP mortuary for post-mortem, he said.

“We have formed multiple teams to identify the accused behind the murder. Teams are checking CCTV footage of the incident,” the DCP said.

