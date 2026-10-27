A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death and his companion injured after two to three men allegedly attacked them near their home in northwest Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the early hours of Monday.

The police have apprehended one of the accused within 12 hours of the incident.

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The deceased has been identified as Harsh, a resident of Sultanpuri. He sustained a stab wound to his chest and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital after being referred to a higher medical centre. He later succumbed to his injuries.

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His companion, Jatin, also sustained a stab wound to his left thigh, while another friend, Krish (20), escaped the attack, according to the police.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received around 2 am, reporting that the complainant’s brother had been stabbed.

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According to Jatin’s statement to the police, he was returning home on a scooty with Harsh and Krish when two to three men approached them near their residence and attacked them with knives.

Based on Jatin’s complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sultanpuri police station under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 103 (murder) was subsequently added after Harsh succumbed to his injuries.

During investigation, the police examined CCTV footage and gathered local intelligence to identify those involved in the attack. One of the accused, Deepak, alias Deepu (21), a resident of Sultanpuri, was apprehended within 12 hours of the incident, the police said.

Other suspects have also been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend them. Further investigation is in progress.