Man stabbed to death in Okhla, two arrested

PTI

New Delhi, May 3

Two persons, including a minor, allegedly stabbed a man to death, the police said on Friday. The police said the motive behind the crime was suspected to be animosity over a girl, but it was yet to be ascertained.

The police have identified the accused as Dharmender (18) and a 17-year-old juvenile.

According to the police, on Thursday, a PCR call was received at the Okhla police station at 5.27 pm, regarding an injured boy, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Another PCR call was received at 6.22 pm, at Okhla Industrial Area from a hospital, saying that Shivam, a resident of JJ Camp, Okhla Phase-II, was brought in a critically injured condition following a quarrel that broke out at Salora Park in Okhla, they said.

“He was admitted to the ICU and later declared dead by the doctor during treatment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. He said during the investigation, the police found that Shivam had come with Dharmender and a boy to Salora Park around 5.10 pm on Thursday.

“After a few minutes, Shivam came out from the park. When he sat on his motorcycle, he suddenly fell on the footpath and blood was oozing from his neck,” he said.

He added that further probe revealed that the minor had stabbed Shivam in the neck. A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC was registered and both accused were arrested, the police said.